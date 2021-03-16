UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Honours Winner Of Khalifa International Award For Date Palm And Agricultural Innovation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winner of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, today attended a virtual ceremony honouring the winner of the 13th edition of the award.

The event was also attended by Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, the awardâ€™s board of trustees and several people interested in date palm agriculture.

During the virtual event, Sheikh Nahyan delivered a speech expressing his appreciation for the founder of the award, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has always stressed the fact that the UAE is a model to be emulated of overall scientific progress, cooperation and joint action and all that achieve this wise vision, represented by the values instilled by the countryâ€™s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He then thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for supporting the award and his keenness to make the UAE lead the world in terms of cooperation and joint action.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed has always believed that the award is an important tool for promoting cooperation between peoples and encouraging beneficial work aimed at achieving humanityâ€™s prosperity," he said.

Sheikh Nahyan also thanked Sheikh Mansour for supporting the award and enabling it to succeed while highlighting Sheikh Mansourâ€™s keenness to consolidate the award stature as a platform for specialists in agricultural innovation, as well as Sheikh Mansourâ€™s support for the awardâ€™s efforts to organise Arab date palm festivals in Egypt, Sudan, Jordan and Mauritania.

Sheikh Nahyan stated that honouring the winners of the awardâ€™s 13th edition confirms its commitment to adopting strategies and plans aimed at achieving comprehensive agricultural development and encouraging the agriculture of date palms, in light of the efforts aimed at achieving food security, supporting sustainable development, and promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, peace and compassion.

Qu commended the role of the UAE in supporting and developing date palm agriculture and production, as well as global agricultural innovation.

Sheikh Nahyan watched a musical performance showcasing the efforts of Sheikh Mansour to support date palm agriculture in the UAE and other Arab countries, including the establishment of Arab date palm festivals in Egypt, Sudan, Jordan, Mauritania and Morocco, which are key cornerstones of sustainable development and food security.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Egypt Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Lead Sudan Mauritania Morocco Event All Arab

Recent Stories

Consumer Protection team in Dubai Economy meets sa ..

31 minutes ago

UK Should Direct Efforts to Real Threats Like COVI ..

19 minutes ago

Home Deptt asked for constitution of JIC in youth ..

19 minutes ago

Korean embassy organizes culture day

19 minutes ago

4000 senior citizens administered Corona vaccine i ..

19 minutes ago

Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate meets Governor Si ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.