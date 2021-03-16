Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winner of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, today attended a virtual ceremony honouring the winner of the 13th edition of the award.

The event was also attended by Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, the awardâ€™s board of trustees and several people interested in date palm agriculture.

During the virtual event, Sheikh Nahyan delivered a speech expressing his appreciation for the founder of the award, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has always stressed the fact that the UAE is a model to be emulated of overall scientific progress, cooperation and joint action and all that achieve this wise vision, represented by the values instilled by the countryâ€™s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He then thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for supporting the award and his keenness to make the UAE lead the world in terms of cooperation and joint action.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed has always believed that the award is an important tool for promoting cooperation between peoples and encouraging beneficial work aimed at achieving humanityâ€™s prosperity," he said.

Sheikh Nahyan also thanked Sheikh Mansour for supporting the award and enabling it to succeed while highlighting Sheikh Mansourâ€™s keenness to consolidate the award stature as a platform for specialists in agricultural innovation, as well as Sheikh Mansourâ€™s support for the awardâ€™s efforts to organise Arab date palm festivals in Egypt, Sudan, Jordan and Mauritania.

Sheikh Nahyan stated that honouring the winners of the awardâ€™s 13th edition confirms its commitment to adopting strategies and plans aimed at achieving comprehensive agricultural development and encouraging the agriculture of date palms, in light of the efforts aimed at achieving food security, supporting sustainable development, and promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, peace and compassion.

Qu commended the role of the UAE in supporting and developing date palm agriculture and production, as well as global agricultural innovation.

Sheikh Nahyan watched a musical performance showcasing the efforts of Sheikh Mansour to support date palm agriculture in the UAE and other Arab countries, including the establishment of Arab date palm festivals in Egypt, Sudan, Jordan, Mauritania and Morocco, which are key cornerstones of sustainable development and food security.