Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 4th edition of Tolerance Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stated that the UAE’s progress confirms the tolerance, peace and cohesion of its community, which will benefit its residents and establish the country’s prominent international position.

These successes require several factors, most notably the leadership and people who are keen to achieve human, social and economic development, in addition to education and media establishments that perform their related roles effectively, along with suitable legislation, he added.

He made this statement during the inauguration, today, of the fourth edition of the Tolerance Forum, organised by the Zayed House for Islamic Culture through its social media platforms, under the title, "The UAE: Homeland of Tolerance & Peace," with the participation of scholars and researchers specialising in tolerance, coexistence and peace from both inside and outside the country.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the forum’s fourth edition aims to highlight the role of tolerance, coexistence and peace in the journey of the nation, which will always embrace its individuals and institutions, unite them and make them a positive force.

He also pointed out that tolerance and peace in the UAE is a live demonstration of Islamic teachings, adherence to the national identity, and pride for the country’s heritage and history amidst the challenges facing the community and the rest of the world, reflecting the prominent stature of the country, which has become a key meeting point for all cultures and civilisations.

"The forum confirms all these principles and demonstrates our pride for our heritage established by the nation’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. I urge you all to stress that our keenness to promote tolerance and peace demonstrates the originality of our history and identity, the wisdom of our leaders and the principles of our giving people. Let this be a strong message from the UAE to the world about the key role of tolerance in achieving peace and development and eliminating violence and extremism," Sheikh Nahyan stressed.

The forum was attended by Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi; Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC; Dr. Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zayed House for Islamic Culture; Dr.

Yousef Abdullah Al-Obaidli, Director General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre; Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of the Emirates news Agency, WAM,; Saeed Mohammed Al Nazari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority, and members of the house’s board of directors, as well as directors-generals of Abu Dhabi’s social sector.

The forum addressed five pillars and was moderated by journalist Mohammed Al Kaabi, who spoke about the intellectual and philosophical dimensions of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Al Khaili stressed that Abu Dhabi is continuing to promote the culture of tolerance and coexistence around the world within a safe and ideal environment, as well as to improve the quality of life of all its citizens and residents.

"The forum’s fourth edition is part of the UAE’s relevant efforts to spread the principles of peace, as well as the global impact of promoting tolerance among various communities, which contributed to enhancing the country’s position globally. The Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, led the journey of development based on the solid foundations of tolerance and community and family cohesion, making Abu Dhabi an ideal cultural model and a beacon of tolerance," he said.

Dr. Al Mazrouei affirmed that Sheikh Zayed was a model of tolerance and coexistence, noting that his legacy, along with the role of the UAE’s leadership is reflected in all areas of life.

Dr. Al-Obaidli, highlighted Sheikh Zayed’s passion for tolerance and coexistence, adding that he was keen to discover and preserve heritage sites, and noting that the establishment of the mosque aimed to make it a beacon of tolerance, coexistence and peace.

"The UAE’s leadership helped establish the foundations of tolerance and coexistence for over 200 nationalities living in the UAE, and preserved the religious discourse of various religions," he further added.

On the role of the media in maintaining the cohesion of the community, social fabric and achieving local and international peace, Al Rayssi said that the media is facing significant challenges and performing a key role in promoting the values of tolerance and peace.

"The Emirati media is setting an example of offering suitable content that promotes the values of tolerance and coexistence," he added, noting that the Emirati media appropriately serves over 200 nationalities and various religions.