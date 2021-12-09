Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘50 Booklets’ series celebrating Golden Jubilee at Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, today inaugurated the full set of the '50 Booklets in the in the Year of Fiftieth' series at Expo 2020 Dubai, marking the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

During the event, Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the importance of launching the full series, being the first in the region. He underscored the award’s role in promoting specialist scientific knowledge among farmers and people interested in date palm agriculture, date production and agricultural innovation, locally and internationally.

The launch of the booklets aim to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s establishment, and fulfill the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthen the leading stature of the UAE in spreading knowledge and enabling target categories to access the best international practices in date palm agriculture, date production and agricultural innovation, he added.

He noted that the launch of the booklets comes following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and supported by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Dr. Abdulwahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the Award, highlighted his appreciation for everyone who participated in the launch of the booklets, who include 50 scholars and researchers who are specialists and experts in date palm agriculture, date production and agricultural innovation representing 14 countries.