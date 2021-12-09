UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Inaugurates ‘50 Booklets’ Series Celebrating Golden Jubilee At Expo 2020 Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:00 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘50 Booklets’ series celebrating Golden Jubilee at Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, today inaugurated the full set of the '50 Booklets in the in the Year of Fiftieth' series at Expo 2020 Dubai, marking the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

During the event, Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the importance of launching the full series, being the first in the region. He underscored the award’s role in promoting specialist scientific knowledge among farmers and people interested in date palm agriculture, date production and agricultural innovation, locally and internationally.

The launch of the booklets aim to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s establishment, and fulfill the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthen the leading stature of the UAE in spreading knowledge and enabling target categories to access the best international practices in date palm agriculture, date production and agricultural innovation, he added.

He noted that the launch of the booklets comes following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and supported by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Dr. Abdulwahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the Award, highlighted his appreciation for everyone who participated in the launch of the booklets, who include 50 scholars and researchers who are specialists and experts in date palm agriculture, date production and agricultural innovation representing 14 countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi 2020 Gold Event Best

Recent Stories

London Court to Rule on Appeal for Assange's Extra ..

London Court to Rule on Appeal for Assange's Extradition on Friday

5 minutes ago
 Federal govt to launches more projects in Karachi: ..

Federal govt to launches more projects in Karachi: Haleem Adil

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to stimulate economic growth: Tarin ..

Govt committed to stimulate economic growth: Tarin

5 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson welcomes second child with wife Carri ..

UK's Johnson welcomes second child with wife Carrie

5 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Former Ukrainian Official, Others Und ..

US Sanctions Former Ukrainian Official, Others Under Magnitsky Designations - Tr ..

5 minutes ago
 NAB organizes awareness walk on int'l anti-corrupt ..

NAB organizes awareness walk on int'l anti-corruption day

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.