Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Global Indian Diaspora Forum for Good 2025 in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the Global Indian Diaspora Forum (Indiaspora) for Good 2025 in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, alongside a distinguished group of leaders and decision-makers from around the world.

The forum aims to explore innovative solutions to global challenges, strengthen international cooperation in sustainable development and social innovation, and underscore the Indian diaspora’s commitment to shaping a more prosperous and sustainable future.

In his opening address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed the participants, praising the vital role of the Indian diaspora in the UAE and beyond in supporting economies and local communities. He highlighted the forum’s importance in enhancing UAE-India relations and emphasised that this global summit serves as a platform to discuss pressing global issues, including responsible artificial intelligence, climate resilience, global infrastructure development, and the intersection of philanthropy and social entrepreneurship.

“This summit is a significant event because it focuses on generating ideas and exchanging knowledge on the major issues facing the world,” said Sheikh Nahyan. “Through this summit, you embody a firm belief that our shared values and ideas can unite us and enable us to effectively address the challenges ahead. You demonstrate how dialogue and cooperation within a global community can foster the development of innovative ideas and initiatives that benefit everyone.”

He further stated, “Holding your summit here in Abu Dhabi strengthens the long-standing friendship between the people of India and the United Arab Emirates. Your presence in Abu Dhabi signifies the special relationship between our two nations. We share a history of friendship and cooperation, built on common interests and values. Our unique friendship continues to flourish through various dimensions. Many Indian citizens reside in the UAE, where they enjoy respect, prosperity, and contribute to the vibrancy of our society. We in the UAE recognize India as a distinguished nation and appreciate the trust of the Indian people as their country gains increasing global influence. I look forward to continuing to work together to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and joint ventures.”

He reiterated the forum’s significance in bringing together the global Indian diaspora to mobilize efforts for the greater good. He highlighted the forum’s role in addressing global challenges, including business, technology, medicine, identity, ethics, spirituality, culture, environment, security, education, and leadership in shaping future trends.

He noted that while it is impossible to solve all global issues in three days, the forum will generate new and powerful ideas, foster meaningful connections, and provide opportunities for collaboration. Participants will engage in discussions, exchange diverse perspectives, and explore avenues for cooperation, ultimately enriching both their professional and personal lives.

“I am pleased that you are experiencing this educational and developmental journey here in this great city, Abu Dhabi, and in our beloved homeland, the United Arab Emirates,” he added. “Our country is a dynamic hub in a vast and diverse global market serving more than two billion people across the middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and beyond. We have established enduring international partnerships and have become a global force for prosperity and peace. We have transformed our urban landscape and created a safe and stable environment that fosters creative innovation.”

He further emphasised that the UAE is a land of opportunities, driven by the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Under his guidance, the UAE has achieved remarkable progress in humanitarian efforts and plays a key role in addressing major global economic and political challenges.

“The UAE remains committed to unlocking human potential across all meaningful fields, guided by strong ethical values. Respect for human dignity, tolerance, and peace are fundamental principles shaping our strategies and actions. We firmly believe that wise leadership and ethical behaviour are essential for achieving peace and prosperity worldwide. As a forward-thinking nation, the UAE has become an integral part of the global economy and society.”

The forum reflects the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and India, home to one of the largest Indian communities in the world. The UAE’s hosting of this global event underscores its role as a leading international hub for dialogue and collaboration on pressing global issues.

The forum will continue over several days, with discussions expected to yield valuable recommendations and ideas that will strengthen cross-sector partnerships and support global development efforts. The UAE remains committed to driving international cooperation and innovation, serving as a platform that brings together global minds to shape sustainable solutions for the future.

Additionally, the forum serves as a valuable opportunity to explore emerging sectors, including advanced technology, philanthropic entrepreneurship, and public-private partnerships, which are critical drivers of future growth and progress.

This year, the forum is hosted in Abu Dhabi, with parallel events in Dubai, including the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit, set to take place at the Museum of the Future on February 26, 2025. The summit is expected to feature in-depth discussions on the future of AI, its impact on the global economy, and its role in promoting sustainable development.

With its strategic vision and commitment to innovation and sustainability, the UAE continues to play a key role in fostering global partnerships and advancing collaborative efforts for a better, more sustainable world.