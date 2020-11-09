Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Under the slogan, ''On Zayed's Legacy: Tolerance, Coexistence, Hope, Work'', Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the fourth edition of the "National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence," which was organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and will end on 16th November, 2020.

Sheikh Nahyan stated that the launch of the festival reflects the pride at the journey of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who always stressed that dialogue and joint action between peoples will achieve peace, stability and prosperity around the world.

He added that everyone is grateful for Sheikh Zayed’s achievements, which ensured the country’s prosperity while expressing his pride for Sheikh Zayed’s legacy that was inherited by his children and people, who are keen to promote the values of compassion, peace and tolerance, making the UAE a global centre of coexistence and compassion.

The event began with the event, entitled, "Zayed’s Forum: A Global Icon for Human Tolerance," attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, Former Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC; Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Former Speaker of the FNC, and Turki Al Dakheel, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the UAE.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Nahyan said that the ministry organises the festival on an annual basis to highlight the UAE’s many roles in serving communities and peoples in many regions and the entire world, through showcasing the values that characterise its glorious journey, such as peace, compassion and coexistence between its citizens and residents.

The festival also affirms the fact that tolerance and coexistence are an integral part of the lives of individuals and the community in the UAE, and underscores the key position of islam as the source of all values related to peace, justice, freedom and decent living, he added.

The festival is line with the belief of the 50-year Development Plan Committee that the UAE’s social values and principles are key factors in preparing for the future and maintaining the country’s capacity to face all potential challenges, he further added, explaining that the festival is a message of peace and compassion from the UAE to the entire world.

He then expressed his pride at the significant cohesion between the UAE’s people and leadership and the latter’s commitment to reinforcing the values of tolerance while thanking President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and praying to Allah Almighty to grant them total success in achieving the best interests of the UAE and its people.

This year’s nine-day annual festival, which runs until the 16th of November, 2019, is a national occasion to celebrate the ‘International Day for Tolerance’ and promote the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity based on Zayed's legacy. This year’s festival will include a week of community activities and artistic and intellectual events aimed at raising awareness of the importance of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, the acceptance others, and celebrating the nation's peace and harmony.

This festival presents to the world, the UAE's legacy, which set by the founding father, fifty years ago. Starting with a celebration showcasing the achievements of the UAE and its progress, based on tolerance and coexistence. It also illustrates the role of values in promoting hope among all UAE residents, motivating them to work, create, and innovate in order to reach the prosperous and progress-prone present. During the days of the festival, through several interactive programs and activities, the future of Emirati values and principles are envisioned for the next fifty years. The festival comes to a climactic closing on the International Day for Tolerance, with a global call to all people to adopt these integral values through documented actions indicating tolerance and coexistence.