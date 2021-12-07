Nahyan Bin Mubarak inaugurates Ocean Oilfield’s new integrated Shipyard in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has inaugurated the new integrated facility of Ocean Oilfield, a Sharjah-based oil and gas drilling company, in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the opening of the new facility, highlighting the UAE's conducive investment climate.

Ocean Oilfield CEO Sameer Mohammed said the new venture marks a milestone for the company’s expansion plans to serve customers in the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas industry.

"We have existing facilities in the Hamriyah Free Zone. This new integrated facility will help us to expand our services to reach clients Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), and others in and outside Abu Dhabi.

'' Ocean Oilfield offers integrated solutions in oil and gas drilling, services, supplies, engineering and marine to clients globally through its presence in the Gulf region, Turkey, India, Myanmar, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, the UK and the US.

"Ocean Oilfield’s long-term aim is to continue to provide support to customers by maintaining a cost-effective and competitive edge by expanding our service offering to increase profitability for our customers while maintaining the safety and quality expected in the oil and gas field," Sameer added.