Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Nations’ exhibition at Expo City Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, inaugurated the pavilions of the “Stories of Nations” exhibition at Expo City Dubai.

The exhibition’s three pavilions, Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, are distributed around several districts of the city and showcase exhibits that include collections of the contributions of various countries to Expo 2020 Dubai, which tell inspiring stories about the countries that took part in the expo.

Sheikh Nahyan said that Expo 2020 Dubai gathered the world’s countries in one place to celebrate their cultures, ideas, innovations, expertise and achievements.

The Stories of Nations exhibition aims to honour more than 200 countries and organisations that participated in Expo 2020 Dubai, and highlight the distinguished moments of this unique international event, he added.

“In the Opportunity District, the theme of the event is ‘Our Moment in Time,’ showcasing people’s determination and sympathy and how they gathered at Expo 2020 Dubai to work together for a better future,” he said.

The event is taking place under the theme, “Our Great World,” in the Mobility District, to showcase humanity’s pursuit of excellence and ambition and how they can change our lifestyle.

The event is being held under the theme, “Our Unlimited Imagination,” in the Sustainability District, taking visitors on a journey of humanity’s relationship with nature, Sheikh Nahyan further said.

The event’s pavilions offer overviews of the world’s communities, as well as their cultures, civilisations and innovations. Each journey begins with a film about the pavilion’s story and the various ways participating countries contributed to them.

Visitors can also join a pre-organised tour or spontaneously take part.