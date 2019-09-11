ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, praised and appreciated the support given by the wise leadership to the UAE workers as being partners in the renaissance and comprehensive development experienced by the State.

Sheikh Nahyan made this statement while launching the draw for the second season of the Tolerance cricket Championship organised by the Ministry of Tolerance, with the participation of 20 teams representing all the labour communities in the UAE, being held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, as well as the draw for the first Tolerance Championship for Kabaddi, with the participation of 20 teams.

The draw was attended by Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Minister of Tolerance Office, a number of ambassadors of brotherly and friendly countries, labour leaders and investors and businessmen, in addition to strategic partners, including the Ministry of Emiratisation, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Abu Dhabi Cricket Club, the Higher Corporation For Specialised Economic, and the Special Olympics - UAE.

He said that the UAE appreciates the contribution of workers and stressed that since the country was founded by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, it has been welcoming talented and aspiring people to live and work under the auspices and support of its leadership.

He added that the Tolerance Cricket Cup Season 2 will be launched on 13th September, 2019, so that the final event and the celebration of the winners will coincide with the International Day for Tolerance celebrations. He said that the Kabaddi Season 1 will be launched on 11th October and conclude by mid-November.

Sheikh Nahyan said the organisation of such championships aims to deliver a message of tolerance and coexistence to everyone and to pave the way for a wide range of workers across the UAE to participate. The championships also help discover the pivotal role played by sports to unify all communities, overcoming differences among all nationalities and cultures, and celebrating the honourable human principles and morals represented by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as establishing the message of the Ministry of Tolerance, which promotes the values of respect, coexistence and dialogue among all people.

He expressed his gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their sincere efforts to promote the values of tolerance, human rights and brotherhood inside the Emirati society and across the world.

He also valued the participation of a large number of strategic partners, particularly the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ZonesCorp, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Cricket, Al Etihad Airlines, the National Health Care Centre, the UAE Exchange, the CS7 Group, the Lulu Group, the Jashanmal Group, the Gurudwara Nanak Darbar, the Shyam Bhatia Cricket for Care, the Danube Group, and the Special Olympics and World Games Abu Dhabi.