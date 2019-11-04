UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Launches ‘1,000 Innovation Project’ To Promote Tolerance, Human Fraternity

Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, today launched the " Innovative Project" related to tolerance and human fraternity, which includes 1,000 paper and digital audio-visual and written artworks related to tolerance.

Sheikh Nahyan urged everyone to explore the project and cooperate with the Ministry of Tolerance in promoting knowledge and encouraging pride in the journey of the nation, which is the home of tolerance and human fraternity.

The "Tolerance Knowledge Content Enrichment Forum," held on the sidelines of the Sharjah International Book Fair, aims to showcase the project and make tolerance a lifestyle among individuals and communities, not only in the UAE but also around the world, he added.

He made this statement during the forum, attended by many Emirati, Arab and foreign writers and local and Federal leaders, including Mohammed Al Mur, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum library, Afraa Al Saberi Al Saberi, Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Tolerance, and Ahmed bin Rakadh Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority.

The ministry signed contracts with 16 writers, novelists and poets from the UAE and the Arab region to produce a series of publications that promote the values of tolerance.

Two separate sessions were also held at the event. The first addressed tolerance in creative writing and was attended by many intellectuals and cultural figures in the community while the second discussed the contributions of visual arts to promoting tolerance.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the "Knowledge Development Programme in Tolerance" targets all segments of the community through all mediums, including art production, stressing the major role of art in highlighting noble values.

The programme is keen to sign contracts with writers and publishers and hold competitions to encourage the general public to express their views on tolerance, he said in conclusion.

