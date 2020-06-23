UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Launches Khalifa International Award For Date Palm And Agricultural Innovation E-library

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation e-library

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, launched the award’s first e-library specialising in palm tree farming, date production and agricultural innovation.

The launch of the e-library, "www.ekiaai.com," is part of the efforts of the award’s Secretariat-General to offer remote knowledge tools on online platforms, to empower people working in palm tree agriculture, date production and agricultural innovation in the Arab region and around the world, Sheikh Nahyan said.

He also pointed out that the initiative is in line with the current global conditions and serves the UAE’s efforts to counter the challenges caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic while praising the award’s ability to turn challenges into positive opportunities and its commitment to following the related directives of the UAE’s leadership.

Dr. Abdulwahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the award, stated that the e-library was launched upon the directives of Sheikh Nahyan and is in line with the country’s remote work efforts, noting that it is divided into six parts.

Part one consists of winners, part two of annual publications, part three of photography books, part four of tree magazines, part five of miscellaneous publications, and part six of media reports, he added.

Dr. Zayed noted that the library’s books have been published and managed by the award’s Secretariat-General for the last 13 years since its establishment and they are all available in Arabic and English to everyone.

