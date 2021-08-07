UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Meets Iran's New President In Tehran

Sat 07th August 2021

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, met with Iran's President elect, Ebrahim Raisi, during a UAE delegation's visit to Tehran.

Sheikh Nahyan conveyed greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Raisi, and their congratulations on his inauguration.

During the meeting, President Raisi expressed Iran's sincere and serious desire to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all fields, the Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) reported.

