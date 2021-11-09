UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Meets Outgoing Indian Ambassador, Lauds UAE-India Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received in his palace Pavan Kapoor, the Indian Ambassador, whose term to the UAE has ended.

At the onset, he welcomed the Indian Ambassador, stressing that the UAE and India have deep-rooted historical ties that are witnessing further development, thanks to the support of the leadership of both countries.

Sheikh Nahyan lauded the significant efforts and distinguished contributions of the Indian Ambassador during his work in the UAE in boosting cooperation ties and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The Indian Ambassador extended his thanks and gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for the warm hospitality, cooperation and support on all fronts, which undoubtedly contributed to making his job a success. He then lauded the visionary approach of the UAE and its efforts in strengthening international cooperation in the areas of peace, tolerance and human solidarity.

