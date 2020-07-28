Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participating in virtual summer camp

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stated that the cooperation between the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Ministry of education in promoting the values of tolerance and human fraternity among the participants of the virtual summer camp is crucial, due to its role in building the personalities of students and promoting traditional Emirati values.

He made this statement after his online visit to the three-week virtual camp organised by the two ministries and involves over 216 students engaged in interactive, knowledge and entertainment programmes and workshops, that was designed to reinforce the values of coexistence among students, develop their creativity and encourage teamwork, acceptance and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and a number of top officials from both ministries.

During his talk with the students, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his happiness and pride at being with them and stressed that transforming the global challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic into opportunities is something they should benefit from, due to the use of Artificial Intelligence, AI.

He also highlighted his pride at being able to gather students from around the country in one virtual environment, so they can benefit from many activities that promote tolerance and human fraternity, which are the values established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The summer camp emphasises six key skills for reinforcing tolerance and coexistence, which are discussion, conflict resolution, compassion, teamwork, fraternity and flexibility, through interactive programmes, collective discussions, videos and online activities.