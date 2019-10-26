Nahyan bin Mubarak naugurates 27th Jewellery and Watch Show in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) The 27th Edition of the Jewellery and Watch Show, JWS, was inaugurated by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance, today.

The opening ceremony was attended by VIPs, visitors and members from the media.

Sheikh Nahyan took a tour of the different sections of the exhibition and viewed the exclusive and original collections of jewellery and watches spanning countries across the globe. He was also invited to see the World’s Most Valuable Guitar, better known as the Eden of Coronet which is encrusted with over 11,000 diamonds and is worth two million Dollars. The extravagant guitar is owned by Aaron Shum Jewelry of Hong Kong, the parent company of Lifestyle Fine Jewellery.

Mohamad Meheiddine, JWS Event Manager said, "It is such an honour for us to open the doors of JWS in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance, who has always provided us with unconditional support throughout the years."

"Amazingly, we are now in the 27th edition of the show and with each year we ensure that it is an incomparable experience for all those who visit and engage with exhibitors," he added.

This year there are more than 150 exhibitors, many of whom are here for the first time. It is a unique experience as most of the items on display are rarely found in mainstream retail outlets or shopping malls, or even in the UAE. There is a rich and dynamic blend of designs that are both local, regional and international.

Similarly, some exhibitors have chosen this exhibition as the launching point for their designs. There is an International Designer Gallery filled with brands from all across the world.

As part of promoting the local culture and designers, there is an Emirati Designer Gallery with brands that display the authentic traditions of the country set in contemporary designs. JWS will be hosting the Ebda’a Awards that is the brainchild of the most prominent Emirati artist and jewellery designer Azza Al Qubaisi.

The organisers of the exhibition have also introduced the Augmented Reality Feature that allows customers to e-try designs on a computer screen to see whether it is the most suitable design for them.