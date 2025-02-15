Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Offers Condolences On Passing Of Aga Khan IV

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) LISBON, 15th February, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, extended his heartfelt condolences to H.H. Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan V, the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community, on the passing of his late father, H.H. Prince Karim Al-Husseini, Aga Khan IV, the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community.

This came during a meeting between Sheikh Nahyan and Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan V, at the Ismaili Imamat headquarters in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. The meeting was also attended by Sultan Ali Allana, Director of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, and Aziz Merchant, Chairman of the Ismaili Council for the UAE and the Gulf.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his deepest sympathies to the Aga Khan family and Ismaili community worldwide during this time of grief. He praised the late Aga Khan IV’s significant contributions to humanity and his efforts in promoting sustainable development.

The late Aga Khan IV was an exceptional global leader, a symbol of tolerance, development, and humanitarianism. He dedicated his life to advancing education, healthcare, and sustainability, playing a pivotal role in fostering intercultural dialogue and peaceful coexistence. His legacy will endure through his numerous projects and achievements, which have positively impacted millions of lives around the world, leaving a lasting mark on various fields that contribute to improving the quality of life.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Ismaili Imamat and continuing partnerships in the fields of development and shared coexistence. He also emphasised the importance of carrying forward the legacy of the late Aga Khan IV, aimed at improving communities and promoting global peace and stability.

