Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families of martyrs Saeed Al Mansouri, Nasser Al Kaabi

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs Captain Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri and Warrant Officer Nasser Mohamed Hamad Al Kaabi, who fell while carrying out their national duties.

During a visit to the mourning majlis in Al Ain, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his deepest condolences to the martyrs' families and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon them and grant their family patience and solace.