Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families of Emirati martyrs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has offered his condolences to the families of Emirati soldiers Zayed Al Ameri and Saleh Hassan bin Amro, who lost their lives while serving in Yemen.

During his visits to their mourning Majlis in Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi on Monday, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his deepest condolences to the families and prayed to Allah to grant them patience and solace.