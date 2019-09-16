UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Offers Condolences To Families Of Emirati Martyrs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 01:15 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families of Emirati martyrs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has offered his condolences to the families of Emirati soldiers Zayed Al Ameri and Saleh Hassan bin Amro, who lost their lives while serving in Yemen.

During his visits to their mourning Majlis in Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi on Monday, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his deepest condolences to the families and prayed to Allah to grant them patience and solace.

Related Topics

Yemen Abu Dhabi Bani

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

21 minutes ago

Two US presidential candidates raise Kashmir issue ..

22 minutes ago

Red Cross Says Needs More Resources to Address Pli ..

23 minutes ago

In occupied Kashmir students suffer under unrelent ..

23 minutes ago

Blaming Anyone for Saudi Oil Attacks Without Probe ..

23 minutes ago

Iran's Atomic Agency, Rosatom Discuss Cooperation ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.