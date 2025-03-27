Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his mother during an official visit to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, offered his condolences to General Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan, on the passing of his mother, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised the deep fraternal ties that bind the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During his visit to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, Sheikh Nahyan was received by Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of Interior of Pakistan, and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with a number of senior government and military officials. The Pakistani side warmly welcomed the visit, which reflects the mutual respect and growing relations between the two leaderships.

At the residence of the Army Chief, Sheikh Nahyan conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the government and the people of the UAE. He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the deceased His vast mercy, make her abode in paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon her family and loved ones.

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, reaffirming the UAE’s solidarity with the Pakistani leadership in a gesture that reflects the nation’s authentic humanitarian values.

Sheikh Nahyan was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, along with several senior government officials.

The delegation’s presence signaled the UAE’s strong commitment to its bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

For his part, General Asim Munir expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for this noble humanitarian gesture. He praised the sincere stances that have long characterised the relationship between Pakistan and the UAE – both in times of hardship and in shared areas of cooperation.

He affirmed that such initiatives are not unfamiliar from the UAE, which is known for its honourable positions towards friends and partners under all circumstances. He also pointed out that the relationship between the two countries continues to witness steady growth across various fields, particularly in security, defense, economy, and humanitarian efforts.

This visit comes within the framework of the UAE leadership’s keenness to uphold human connection and strengthen its partnership with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It reflects the humanitarian dimension and the strong historical bonds between the two brotherly peoples and underscores the UAE’s ongoing commitment to strengthening diplomatic and humanitarian bridges and enhancing joint coordination with Pakistan in a way that serves the mutual interests of both nations and their peoples.