Nahyan Bin Mubarak Officially Opens Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability Portal

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) As Expo 2020 Dubai marks its first full day, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, has officially opened the site’s Sustainability Portal in a special ceremony.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said: "As Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes the world for the first time, it is my pleasure to officially open the doors of the Sustainability Portal.

"After a turbulent year for mankind, we are excited to be finally able to reveal the first World Expo ever to be held in the Arab world. As we stand at the gateway to a new start, now is the perfect time for the world to reassess where we are headed and determine what is important, and Expo 2020 is the perfect catalyst for this conversation over the next six months.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the millions of visitors who will pass through these portals and will witness the broad range of exciting insights and creative innovations developed by the 192 Country Pavilions."

The Expo Entry Portals, designed by celebrated London-based architect Asif Khan, provide the stunning first touchpoints for millions of visitors to Expo 2020, with one standing at each of the three Thematic Districts (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability).

Expo 2020 is the biggest cultural gathering in the world, presenting a visually striking and emotionally-inspiring 182 days, as more than 200 participants – including 192 nations, plus multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – create the largest and most diverse World Expo ever.

