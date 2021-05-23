UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak, Omani Ambassador Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation

Sun 23rd May 2021 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has received Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the Omani ambassador and discussed ways to further develop cooperation relations between the UAE and the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

They exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

He said that the UAE-Oman relations are becoming more solid and developed under the support of their leaderships.

Sheikh Nahyan also praised the renaissance seen across Oman in various fields, which helped position it as an exceptional model of progress and development.

For his part, Dr. Al Busaidi highlighted the strategic nature of UAE-Oman relations, describing them as an epitome of strong fraternal relations.

