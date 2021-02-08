Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 'Human Fraternity from a Youth Perspective'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, opened the "Human Fraternity from a Youth Perspective" Forum launched by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with the Arab Youth Centre and the Abu Dhabi Youth Hub as one of the activities of the "Festival for Human Fraternity".

Also present were Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Dina Assaf, United Nations Resident Coordinator, and youth leaders from 16 Arab countries having new visions, and ambitious initiatives to promote the values of coexistence and human fraternity in the Arab world and worldwide.

Sheikh Nahyan said in his keynote speech addressing the young participants, "I am honoured to be with you in this forum, which I am very proud of because you are the youth of this nation and constitute the strong foundation for our hopes and aspiration at the present and in the future. I take pride in you as promising leaders having hopeful aspirations, awareness, intelligence, initiative, determination and commitment to contribute to shaping the features of the present and prospects for the good of society and people."

He stated, "This forum, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with the Arab Youth Centre and the Abu Dhabi Youth Hub, is a celebration of the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity issued during the historic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, a visit to Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who exerted great efforts to prepare for it and ensure its success. He made that declaration as a message of peace, love and harmony from UAE to the world, confirming the successful example presented by this pioneering country in the field of human fraternity worldwide."

He added, "We, in the UAE, see all human beings as members of one human society in which everyone must work together to reject extremism and militancy and achieve peace, prosperity and a decent life worldwide. We are proud of the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity, as it naturally links spiritual and human aspects with the areas of joint action for the good of all, and in a way that makes it a prestigious international document that contributes to legal, moral, ethical and economic developments for the benefit of human beings everywhere."

Addressing the youth leaders, Sheikh Nahyan said, "I am pleased to see your keenness to contribute to the affirmation of the meanings of Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity in the practical sense, respecting the other and accepting the plurality of cultures, religions and nationalities, and thus express confidence and hope for the future of the region and the world. It also confirms your aspirations to instil the values of tolerance and peace, to reject violence and hatred, to avoid conflicts and disputes, and to build relations between human beings on noble moral courage inspired by friendliness, compassion, cooperation, justice and equality so that everyone is used to exchange ideas and correct information, listen respectfully to the views of others and work to coexist with them under an umbrella of friendship, fraternity and peace."

He praised the initiatives and ideas presented by the participants saying, "I pay my tribute to your strong commitment to being a real tool for positive change in society, and your keenness to make the promotion of human fraternity a field for practical projects, volunteer programmes and public service, and a field for work with all institutions of society, whether in families, the government, the business sector or civil society organisations.

I also show my respect for your efforts in building these community partnerships that work to spread the culture of tolerance and human fraternity in society and the world, as well as your strong belief in that your role in promoting a culture of tolerance and fraternity in society."

He explained that the contributions of youth in spreading the culture of tolerance and human fraternity have important impacts on instilling vitality in society and achieving unity among its population. Their affiliation to human fraternity enhances their self-confidence, confidence in the nation, pride in the nation and loyalty and encourages their affiliation to society. Their strong association with those around them develops the values and skills of giving, achievement and being responsible in their personalities, and develops the characteristics of moderation and temperance in thinking and behaviour.

Regarding the role of youth in activating the Document on Human Fraternity, Shamma Al Mazrui affirmed that youth are the most targeted group by advocates of extremism and they are at the same time a protective shield against it.

Dr. Dina Assaf, in her speech, addressed the features of the Emirati experience in human fraternity, and the United Nations efforts in cooperation with the UAE to activate the role of youth in rejecting and confronting extremism in all its forms and employing expertise and experiences in human values to deepen these values in the minds and souls of new generations for a peaceful world and coexistence.

For the most important youth initiatives related to the principles of human fraternity, young people participating in the forum talked about several experiences, including the Dubai Scouts Mission, which was announced based on the Resolution of the board of Directors of the Emirates Scouts Association, in 1985, as this date considered the birth of a new stage in the life of the association by establishing commissions for the association at the state level, including the Dubai Scouts Mission, it aims to supervise and ensure the spread of the principles of the Scout Movement throughout the UAE.

As for "Salam Cultural Communication", it focuses on communication as a type of dialogue between individuals and societies, and stems from mutual will and desire, as a necessity for coexistence and understanding between peoples.

The "TENS Initiators Initiative" encourages volunteering and the spirit of initiative among Arab youth. The idea came as a result of many years of volunteer work within youth teams and groups after a group of young people created a project in which everyone can participate and volunteer within it wherever the individual and in any country he lives.

Finally, AIESEC, which is a global youth organisation that develops entrepreneurial capabilities through internal entrepreneurship programmes, and engages students and alumni in training programmes and global student exchange for profit and non-profit organisations with its headquarters in Notre Dame, the Netherlands.

The forum concluded with an interactive workshop organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence with young people from different cultures to define the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, discuss issues of concern and come up with youth initiatives related to the document.