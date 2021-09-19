UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Opens 'Ishraqat Festival' Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 'Ishraqat Festival' tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence will open on Monday ''Ishraqat Festival''.

The 3-day International Festival "Eshraqat" will be organised in cooperation between the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Ministry of education under the slogan "Tolerance is Knowledge."

The event consists of more than 40 cognitive, educational and diverse events and activities, and a large number of international academics and experts will participate therein ''virtually'' over a period of three days.

The festival targets students, parents, teachers and university professors from five continents, about 10,000 students from schools and universities in the UAE and a number of countries in the world, 70 public and private universities (local and international), 800 public and private schools in the UAE, and 100 international schools.

The event will starts with an opening keynote by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak. Hussain Ibrahim Al-Hammadi, Minister of Education, presents a speech that highlights the experience of celebrating tolerance in the UAE’s schools, then Dr. Ruby Bakshi Khurdi speaks from Switzerland about learning human values through emotional intelligence.

