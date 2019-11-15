UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Fertilisation, Conference

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Fertilisation, Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, opened today the 5th Annual In-Vitro Fertilisation, IVF, Conference today, in Abu Dhabi.

Top regional and global fertility experts came together at the Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhabi for this world-class conference organised by world leaders in reproductive medicine – IVI fertility.

The conference is the largest of its kind in the middle East and focuses on showcasing the latest Assisted Reproductive Technology, ART, treatments and how these innovations and scientific breakthroughs can help address the growing problem of infertility.

More than 350 OB-GYN specialists, embryologists, nurses and IVF technicians attended the event titled "Latest Advancements in Enhancing Success Rates in ART, Anno 2019" hosted by the IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic.

Fourteen speakers from various countries presented the latest advancements in several areas of reproductive medicine, including Pre-implantation Genetic Testing, Gene editing, Ovarian Stimulation, Impact of Vitamin D deficiency and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection.

Addressing the conference, Sheikh Nahyan said, "I endorse your premise that physicians in the field of fertility and human reproduction must practise their profession at the highest international standards of skill and knowledge and that continuing education is essential given the rapid advances in the field."

"I admire your conviction that your success depends on superior medical personnel and first-rate health facilities, as well as on knowledge and awareness of the latest research developments and treatments in addition to building national, global and international alliances and partnerships," he said.

"I am confident that your conference will prove to be a major regional and international venue for advancing knowledge of cutting-edge practices in IVF/ART. And I must say that Abu Dhabi provides a highly supportive environment for your work. Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the guidance and strong support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi has a world-class healthcare system, with a clear focus on diagnosis, treatment, and public education," Sheikh Nahyan added.

Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi, Subspecialist in Reproductive Medicine and Medical Director of IVI Middle East Fertility Clinics, while welcoming the attendees said, "During the conference, we examined the major studies and breakthroughs of infertility treatments globally. The attendees also took the opportunity to seek knowledge on the best industry practices in Reproductive Medicine, engage with the distinguished speakers and network with some of the world’s best specialists in the fertility health landscape. Apart from studying the latest industry trends and developments, especially in relevant technological innovations, we also looked into the opportunities and challenges in this field. The idea is to gather enough knowledge in the hope of helping couples who are struggling to conceive."

Related Topics

World Technology Education UAE Abu Dhabi Superior Middle East Event From Industry Best

Recent Stories

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

5 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National ..

52 minutes ago

High Court chief justice appointment declared void ..

1 second ago

32nd Int'l Conference on Neuro Surgery held

3 seconds ago

Eliminating corruption NAB's top priority

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.