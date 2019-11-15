Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Fertilisation, Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, opened today the 5th Annual In-Vitro Fertilisation, IVF, Conference today, in Abu Dhabi.

Top regional and global fertility experts came together at the Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhabi for this world-class conference organised by world leaders in reproductive medicine – IVI fertility.

The conference is the largest of its kind in the middle East and focuses on showcasing the latest Assisted Reproductive Technology, ART, treatments and how these innovations and scientific breakthroughs can help address the growing problem of infertility.

More than 350 OB-GYN specialists, embryologists, nurses and IVF technicians attended the event titled "Latest Advancements in Enhancing Success Rates in ART, Anno 2019" hosted by the IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic.

Fourteen speakers from various countries presented the latest advancements in several areas of reproductive medicine, including Pre-implantation Genetic Testing, Gene editing, Ovarian Stimulation, Impact of Vitamin D deficiency and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection.

Addressing the conference, Sheikh Nahyan said, "I endorse your premise that physicians in the field of fertility and human reproduction must practise their profession at the highest international standards of skill and knowledge and that continuing education is essential given the rapid advances in the field."

"I admire your conviction that your success depends on superior medical personnel and first-rate health facilities, as well as on knowledge and awareness of the latest research developments and treatments in addition to building national, global and international alliances and partnerships," he said.

"I am confident that your conference will prove to be a major regional and international venue for advancing knowledge of cutting-edge practices in IVF/ART. And I must say that Abu Dhabi provides a highly supportive environment for your work. Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the guidance and strong support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi has a world-class healthcare system, with a clear focus on diagnosis, treatment, and public education," Sheikh Nahyan added.

Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi, Subspecialist in Reproductive Medicine and Medical Director of IVI Middle East Fertility Clinics, while welcoming the attendees said, "During the conference, we examined the major studies and breakthroughs of infertility treatments globally. The attendees also took the opportunity to seek knowledge on the best industry practices in Reproductive Medicine, engage with the distinguished speakers and network with some of the world’s best specialists in the fertility health landscape. Apart from studying the latest industry trends and developments, especially in relevant technological innovations, we also looked into the opportunities and challenges in this field. The idea is to gather enough knowledge in the hope of helping couples who are struggling to conceive."