Nahyan Bin Mubarak Opens 8th Forum For Promoting Peace In Muslim Communities

Mon 06th December 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance of Coexistence, today opened the 8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies at Al Wasl Plaza in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Addressing the inaugural session of the event which will run until December 7th, Sheikh Nahyan underlined the efforts made by the UAE leadership in promoting the values of peaceful coexistence between all peoples of the world and in enabling all community members to contribute to sustainable development Presided by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council, the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies brings together leading Islamic scholars, religious leaders and advocates of peace under the theme "Inclusive Citizenship: From Mutual Coexistence to Shared Conscience".

'Inclusive Citizenship' has been selected as the theme of the event given its Primary importance in strengthening global peace and protecting stability in different communities.

Since its establishment in 2014, the forum has been seeking to create a space for scholars to promote values of peace, cooperation and positive contributions to correcting concepts.

This year’s edition of the forum is an ideal opportunity to showcase successful experience in adopting the concept of 'Inclusive Citizenship' and highlighting the positive role played by religion in addressing today's challenges.

