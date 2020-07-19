Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on 'Emergency Jurisprudence: Features of Post-Coronavirus Pandemic Fiqh'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) The Muslim World League and the Emirates Fatwa Council today organised a virtual international conference, titled, "Emergency Jurisprudence: Features of Post-Coronavirus Pandemic Fiqh".

The two-day conference was opened by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the presence of prominent scholars from over 45 countries, as well as Islamic scholars, ministers of Islamic affairs, jurisprudence experts and researchers from around the world.

The conference is discussing a sharia-compliant approach of emergency jurisprudence and relevant regulatory standards, as well as make important recommendations related to areas affected by the pandemic, such as beliefs and rituals.

Addressing the event, Sheikh Nahyan affirmed the UAE's keenness to support such conferences, which, he said, are designed to underline the importance of continual dialogue, cooperation and joint action between all peoples of the world.

"Thanks to the support of the UAE's wise leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the continuing efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, our nation will continue to champion peaceful coexistence and to provide efficient solutions that ensure intellectual intimacy and connectivity between all scholars and Muslims all over the world," the minister said.

For his part, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, the Pakistani Federal Minister of Religious Affairs, underscored the significance of the conference in addressing many of the challenges faced by scholars all over the Muslim world.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies noted that the conference is taking place at a time when the whole of humanity is facing an unprecedented global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.