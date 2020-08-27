UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Opens Conference On Role Of Women In Fostering Values Of Coexistence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:15 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on role of women in fostering values of coexistence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that Emirati women have a prominent place in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father, and approach of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), "Mother of the Nation", believing in their great capabilities and energies.

He said that they both believed that women can excel and achieve progress and development in all fields if they are equipped with the best education. "Building a knowledge-based society requires determination and a sustained effort, and in doing so, the resolve and support of the "Mother of the Nation" in deploying all resources have resulted in the achievement of this vital endeavour," he added.

Sheikh Nahyan's comments were made public during yesterday’s launch of the conference on "The Role of Women in Fostering Values of Coexistence" organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima, marking the Emirati Women’s Day. The virtual event titled "An Outlook of Women’s Contributions into the Next Fifty Years," was held in the presence of a distinguished and prominent panel of Arabic and international speakers.

The conference consisted of three sessions, was attended by Princess Lamia bin Makid Al Saud, Secretary-General of the Alwaleed Philanthropic Foundation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women’s Union; Mouna Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General, Government of Dubai Media Office and Vice President, UAE Gender Balance Council; Afra Al Saabri, General Director of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Dr. Mai Al Jaber, Medical Director at Health Point Hospital.

The conference was also attended by a distinguished women’s global speaker panel. They were, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garceś, Former President of the United Nations General Assembly; Jacqueline O’Neill, Ambassador for Women, Peace and Security (Canada); Baroness Floella Benjamin, OBE, and several distinguished leaders and thinkers from across the Pan-Arab and International stage.

In attendance were, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Saeed Ahmed Ghobash, Chancellor, United Arab Emirates University, and Dr. Hanif Hassan Ali Al Qassim, Chairman of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue.

"Every day is women’s day in the eyes of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak," Sheikh Nahyan said, noting that Her Highness has worked for decades to empower women through her outstanding work as Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

"The UAE has been blessed with her genius and honours her as the 'Mother of the Nation'," he added.

In her address, Princess Lamia stated, "Under the guidance and vision of HRH Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal, we have been successful in establishing a society with no borders, in line with our inherent understanding of the importance of coexistence and the roles women and men play in creating a promising future."

In her presentation, Hessa Buhumaid stated, "The conference explored the prospects for firmly developing leadership roles in Emirati women, emphasising that Emirati women are supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This is further strengthened by the continuous trust and support by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces."

Shamma Al Mazrui stated that the Emirati woman has exceeded all expectations and reached the empowerment stage. This has been possible with the unwavering support of our wise leadership, spearheaded by H.H. Sheikha Fatima. On behalf of myself and all Emirati female youth, I extend my deepest gratitude to Sheikha Fatima and I thank Sheikh Nahyan, for his support to Emirati women."

Noura Al Suwaidi praised the efforts made by "Mother of the Nation" as a global example of excellence in the empowerment of women and their achievements over the past fifty years. She conveyed Sheikha Fatima’s best wishes to all the conference’s attendees and participants, as well as congratulating everyone on the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day.

