Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Custom Show Emirates 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today opened the 8th Custom Show Emirates 2023 at the EXPO City Dubai.

The two-day show is a great destination for car and bike enthusiasts who wish to catch up on the latest in modifications.

Sheikh Nahyan toured the show and hailed the exhibition’s role in fostering the growth of the modified car industry, locally and regionally. Accompanied by Jamal Saleh bin Lahej, Chairman of the event's Organising Committee, Sheikh Nahyan also commended the high level of involvement by exhibitors from government departments, national institutions, amateurs and fans of modified cars and bikes from across the country and overseas.

Custom Show Emirates is the leading Automotive customisation exhibition in the middle East region. Started back in the year 2015, the event is a hub for all the cars and bikes lovers who shared the enthusiasm to get together in one place, to display their works, and showcase their talent among each other & the public.