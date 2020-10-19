Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, tomorrow opens the fourth virtual Tolerance Forum, entitled "The UAE: Homeland of Tolerance & Peace", which is organised by the Zayed House for Islamic Culture.

Sheikh Nahyan will deliver the keynote speech of the forum in the presence of a number of researchers and academics specialising in the fields of tolerance, coexistence and peace from inside and outside the country.

The forum aims to deepen the values ​of tolerance, coexistence and openness among various segments of society, and to consolidate coexistence and tolerance among young people in partnership between the Zayed House for Islamic Culture and the relevant community bodies.

The forum will explore ways of enriching the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence through various media and digital platforms and highlight the features of tolerance and peace in the country.