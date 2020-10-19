UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, tomorrow opens the fourth virtual Tolerance Forum, entitled "The UAE: Homeland of Tolerance & Peace", which is organised by the Zayed House for Islamic Culture.

Sheikh Nahyan will deliver the keynote speech of the forum in the presence of a number of researchers and academics specialising in the fields of tolerance, coexistence and peace from inside and outside the country.

The forum aims to deepen the values ​of tolerance, coexistence and openness among various segments of society, and to consolidate coexistence and tolerance among young people in partnership between the Zayed House for Islamic Culture and the relevant community bodies.

The forum will explore ways of enriching the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence through various media and digital platforms and highlight the features of tolerance and peace in the country.

Related Topics

UAE Young Media From

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 2nd Government Forum against Trafficking ..

31 minutes ago

Net international reserves up 1.1 pct to AED353.15 ..

1 hour ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th intake ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Consultative Council, Sharjah Department o ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress to highligh ..

2 hours ago

Al Jazira FC strengthen squad with Nigerian Imoh E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.