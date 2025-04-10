Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 'Future Minds: AI' conference in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the convening of the "Future Minds: AI" conference in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE's strong confidence in its potential to lead in the field of artificial intelligence, as the country continues to make significant investments in building national capabilities.

Sheikh Nahyan made the remarks during his opening speech at the conference, which commenced today at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi.

Organised by Al Sayegh Group in collaboration with former programme teams from the internationally acclaimed Summit Series, the event brought together a number of representatives from major companies operating in the AI sector.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the global technology and business leaders, noting that their presence in Abu Dhabi is a true honour. He stated that this meeting underscores Abu Dhabi's growing prominence in the global economic landscape and reaffirms the UAE's influential role internationally.

He added that it was a particular pleasure to welcome guests to a country that is on a remarkable journey—from strength to excellence. He emphasised that the UAE has seized its moment in history, evolving into a truly international hub. Today, it stands not only as a centre for finance, education, health, energy, technology, and culture, but also as a thriving ecosystem for innovation and creativity to benefit humanity at large.

Sheikh Nahyan attributed the country's steady advancement to the vision and leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose strategic roadmap prioritises innovation and technological advancement as the foundation for economic prosperity and social wellbeing.

Referring to the meeting's theme, he said it reflects the UAE's strong belief in its future as a leader in AI. He highlighted that major investments are currently being made to strengthen national capabilities in AI.

He pointed to ongoing training initiatives led by various stakeholders, with special mention of the pioneering Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence as a symbol of national commitment to excellence in this field.

He added that the country is witnessing a rapid rise in AI-driven companies and startups, as well as the increasing integration of AI technologies across sectors. In parallel, international collaborations are being forged with leading technology firms and governments.

With the full support and guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the UAE is determined to become a global hub for Artificial Intelligence—one that sets a benchmark in ethical use and sustainable benefits, while creating space for innovators to grow and flourish.

"We are committed to mastering AI and to understanding the tremendous opportunities and complex challenges that come with it," he said.

On the broader impact of AI, Sheikh Nahyan noted that the technology is already transforming productivity and reshaping labour markets. He predicted the emergence of new industries and the transformation of existing ones, adding that nations with adaptive governments, agile institutions, and innovative citizens will have the advantage.

He cautioned, however, that those who resist change may struggle to keep pace. "The future will belong to those who embrace transformation," he added.

Turning to human capital development, Sheikh Nahyan stressed the importance of embedding human values, cultural understanding, ethical thinking and overall wellbeing into AI strategies. "We must ensure that our approach to AI enhances society in a way that is fair, humane and inclusive," he noted.

He underlined the need for education systems that equip individuals to think critically, communicate effectively and collaborate across diverse perspectives. He also highlighted the need for people to be intrinsically motivated—curious, resilient, and ready to take on new challenges.

"Individuals must continuously update their knowledge and skills in line with the demands of a rapidly evolving world," he stated, adding that this would be key to navigating the opportunities and complexities of the AI age.

In closing, Sheikh Nahyan described the gathering as a unique opportunity to achieve impactful outcomes. He expressed gratitude for the participants' dedication, knowledge, and their shared commitment to human advancement.

He also thanked them for their wisdom—"wisdom that supports ethical innovation, strengthens sustainable economies, and reminds us of our shared responsibility in an interconnected world."

For his part, Abdul Jabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of Al Sayegh Group, organiser of the conference, said the conference serves as a key platform for exchanging insights on the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and its wide-ranging applications across sectors in the UAE.

He added that the event hosted important discussions on the role of AI in shaping the future, advancing healthcare and education, fostering innovation, and supporting emerging entrepreneurs. Sessions also explored the growing role of AI in transforming the financial sector.