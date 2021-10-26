Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Jewellery and Watch Show 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 26th October 2021 (WAM) - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and patron of the Jewellery and Watch Show today visited the exhibition at ADNEC, marking the opening for visitors to this much-loved, leading lifestyle event.

Returning to the UAE capital for its 28th year, the 2021 edition is back bigger and better than ever, with more than 140 local and international brands showcasing their unique collections and designs to trade delegates and visitors from the UAE and GCC region.

Running between 26-30 October, the Jewellery and Watch Show 2021 will also be recognising the industry’s up-and-coming young design talent from the region and around the world. The Emirati Gallery provides an unmissable opportunity to explore the evolving story of Emirati jewellery design by exceptional brands and individual artists, while the International Designer Gallery has collated premium pieces from artists in 25 countries.

The event will also host the final of the Ebda’a Award, with the UAE’s leading jewellery artist, Azza Al Qubaisi running this year’s competition in a bid to discover the latest emerging talent. With young artists submitting their designs via social media, award entries will be evaluated by a committee of industry leaders, with lucky winners being offered mentorship opportunities and other career boosting rewards.

Among the highlights will be collections displayed by leading Emirati brands Salem Al Shuaibi Jewellery, Amwaj, and Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Jewellery, as well as Lebanon’s prestigious Zhoughaib & Co.

Taking place at ADNEC during 26 - 30 October 2021, registration to the Jewellery and Watch Show is completely free-of-charge to visitors. The event is renowned for showcasing stunning jewellery and watches that are unique and not usually found in mainstream retail outlets, adding to the distinctive quality of the show.