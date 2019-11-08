Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has said that the cultural diversity of the UAE society, whether in colour, language, religion or nationality, represents a state of real richness that the world is proud of and is deemed one of the significant secrets of the successful Emirati experience, renaissance and progress.

Stressing that the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity represents all noble values and principles, Sheikh Nahyan said the country has adopted tolerance, harmony, acceptance of others and respect of different cultures as a method of communication and cooperation in the best interests of everyone.

Sheikh Nahyan made the remarks while opening the festival today at Umm Al Emarat Park in the capital in the presence of a large number of ministers, top officials, artists and Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Office of Minister of Tolerance.

The festival began with superstars, Hussein Al Jasmi, and Balqees Ahmed, singing the "Tolerance Chant". Later, the March of Tolerance kicked-off with the participation of all ministers, ambassadors, artists and dignitaries, along with representatives of all communities in the UAE.

The Minister of Tolerance honoured the artists participating in the ceremony before the start of the Tolerance March.

He toured the pavilions of 226 Federal and local entities, and private bodies, along with the embassies of brotherly and friendly countries.

Sheikh Nahyan said, "The National Festival of Tolerance and Human Fraternity, proudly organised by the Ministry of Tolerance annually is being held under the slogan "Following Zayed's Approach," the great Founder who built this country on tolerance, dialogue and joint action principles to achieve prosperity and development for everyone that confirms the country's determination and commitment to all values of tolerance and human fraternity and works to disseminate them globally.

He added, "On this occasion, we emphasise our pride in the Human Fraternity Document issued during the historic visit of Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar which was prepared and supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who contributed to the success of this visit.

Sheikh Nahyan urged all sections of society to take part in in the national march.