Nahyan Bin Mubarak Opens World Crisis And Emergency Management Summit 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 07:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi, organised by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor.
Held under the theme "Together Towards Building Global Resilience", the two-day summit features the largest international participation in its history.
Sheikh Nahyan also opened the Crisis Tech Exhibition and Generational Readiness Pavilion, running alongside the summit at ADNEC, with participation from global leaders, experts, officials and international organisations.
In his keynote speech, titled "Global Resilience: Protecting Future Generations", Sheikh Nahyan praised the UAE's effective disaster response strategies and the country’s commitment to fostering global cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and innovation in managing emergencies.
He underscored the importance of humanitarian values like tolerance and solidarity in overcoming crises and stressed that readiness, innovation, and collaboration are vital to building resilient societies.
The summit also featured high-level discussions on global capabilities, emergency tech, AI in disaster response, and the role of community awareness. Notable speakers included officials from the UAE, Azerbaijan, Italy, and the IAEA.
Running in parallel with the summit, the exhibitions showcase advanced emergency systems, early warning technologies, and interactive educational experiences aimed at enhancing community preparedness.
