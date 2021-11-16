Nahyan bin Mubarak participates in march for Tolerance and Coexistence Week at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, participated in an awareness march at Expo 2020 Dubai, organised by the Dubai Police, represented by the Happiness and Positivity Council and the Dubai Police Students Council, coinciding with Tolerance and Coexistence Week.

The march, which aimed to promote tolerance and coexistence among various segments of the community, was attended by 192 students from eight schools and the biking team, and witnessed a considerable turnout from the visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai.