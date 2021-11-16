UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Participates In March For Tolerance And Coexistence Week At Expo 2020 Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:00 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak participates in march for Tolerance and Coexistence Week at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, participated in an awareness march at Expo 2020 Dubai, organised by the Dubai Police, represented by the Happiness and Positivity Council and the Dubai Police Students Council, coinciding with Tolerance and Coexistence Week.

The march, which aimed to promote tolerance and coexistence among various segments of the community, was attended by 192 students from eight schools and the biking team, and witnessed a considerable turnout from the visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Related Topics

Police Dubai March 2020 From

Recent Stories

B-1B Bombers, 200 Airmen Return to US After Black ..

B-1B Bombers, 200 Airmen Return to US After Black Sea, Baltic Deployment - STRAT ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Allocates $800,000 to Strengthen Border Wi ..

Ukraine Allocates $800,000 to Strengthen Border With Belarus - Economy Ministry

5 minutes ago
 UK High Commissioner holds virtual Khuli Katchehry ..

UK High Commissioner holds virtual Khuli Katchehry

5 minutes ago
 Honda Pushes Suppliers to Reach Carbon Neutrality ..

Honda Pushes Suppliers to Reach Carbon Neutrality by 2050 - Reports

5 minutes ago
 EU Energy Chief, Ukrainian Energy Minister Discuss ..

EU Energy Chief, Ukrainian Energy Minister Discuss Nord Stream 2 Certification S ..

8 minutes ago
 UN Has No Confirmation of Poland Using Water Canon ..

UN Has No Confirmation of Poland Using Water Canons on Refugees, Urges Not Using ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.