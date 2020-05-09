UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Praises 'Pray For Humanity' Call

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 03:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 9th May 2020 (WAM) - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, praised the call of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity to all people to make Thursday, 14th May, 2020, a day to pray to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Nahyan said that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has been the driving force behind the 'Pray For Humanity' initiative.

He added that the Ministry of Tolerance will spare no effort to ensure that people of many different faiths and beliefs will pray to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Nahyan said the Ministry will invite all government and private organisations, families, students and members of the various communities to join the prayer. The Ministry will also organise a virtual session for scholars from different religions.

