Nahyan bin Mubarak praises art, creativity at Grand Finale of Global Musical 'Rajadhiraaj' in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 17th March, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the grand finale of the spectacular musical “Rajadhiraaj – Love. Life. Leela,” the world’s first and largest theatrical musical depicting the life of Shri Krishna. The performance took place at the Dubai Opera on the evening of March 16.

Amid a massive audience, the Dubai Opera hall was packed with spectators eager to witness this remarkable artistic production, which has redefined Indian theater with a Broadway-style approach, delivering an unprecedented visual and musical experience that blends deep cultural heritage with modern theatrical techniques.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak delivered a speech on this occasion, expressing his profound admiration for the creativity and artistic excellence showcased in the production while commending all those involved in organizing and executing this exceptional cultural event.

He said, “It is a great pleasure to be here with you this evening. Over the past few nights, the people of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates have had the opportunity to enjoy this exceptional performance, the world’s first and largest musical on Shri Krishna. I congratulate all those involved in organizing this wonderful event and extend a warm welcome to all the artists and creators who contributed to bringing this masterpiece to life. I applaud your authenticity, creativity, and love for life and art.”

He continued, “Lord Krishna’s world is one of love, compassion, protection, fraternity, peace, and harmony. By bringing this magnificent musical to the UAE, you reaffirm our nation’s commitment to these universal values that unite us all. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is committed to promoting human values, respecting human rights, and ensuring dignity for all who live on our land. His Highness has called upon nations worldwide to work towards achieving regional and international stability, security, and peace, as well as to foster development and stability for the world’s people.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak further pointed out, “The core values of the UAE are further reinforced by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, who stated that the benefits of unity in the country have reached all people, wherever they are—whether in cities, rural areas, or among the Bedouins—positively impacting all aspects of life.”

He emphasised, “By presenting this extraordinary show in Dubai, you highlight the UAE’s aspirations to be a society based on truthfulness, compassion, humility, love for God, and liberation from negative behaviors. Additionally, this theatrical production showcases India’s remarkable achievements in arts and culture, reflecting its rich heritage. It also underscores our shared pride and deep-rooted friendship between India and the United Arab Emirates, which we trust will continue to grow stronger, serving our mutual aspirations for a more peaceful world.

”



Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stressed the importance of art as a universal language, stating, “It is often said that art is the universal language of humanity, and the people of India have mastered this language with remarkable skill. Through your artistic excellence, creativity, and dedication, you strengthen mutual understanding between our cultures in entertaining, enlightening, and inspiring ways. Moreover, you challenge us to develop qualities that empower us and enhance our ability to make a positive impact on our communities and the world.”



He concluded his speech by saying, “Tonight, we appreciate the fundamental role that art and music play in fostering positive relationships between nations and contributing to global peace and harmony. On behalf of everyone present, I extend my deepest gratitude to all the performers, writers, composers, directors, designers, costume creators, choreographers, and everyone involved in making this extraordinary theatrical production possible. Thank you for your breathtaking talents and your dedication to the universal language of art.”

The “Rajadhiraaj – Love. Life. Leela” musical witnessed an overwhelming response over six consecutive nights at the Dubai Opera, with full-house audiences eager to experience this unique theatrical journey. The production masterfully combined spiritual depth with theatrical professionalism, offering a mesmerising experience of live music, exceptional choreography, and stunning visual effects.

The musical features a cast of over 180 artists, 60 dancers, 1,800 custom-designed costumes, and 20 original songs, creating an unforgettable theatrical experience. The show received widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike, who praised the high-caliber performances, stage direction, production design, and intricate choreography, making it a groundbreaking event that seamlessly merges India’s cultural heritage with modern theatrical innovation.

This exceptional cultural and artistic event further cements Dubai’s status as a global hub for arts and creativity, offering a platform for world-class performances that celebrate diversity and bring civilizations together.

Moreover, the show reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to fostering a future driven by tolerance, coexistence, and cultural openness, solidifying its reputation as a center for artistic innovation and a beacon of global cultural dialogue.

With this remarkable success, Dubai’s cultural landscape continues to shine, attracting artists, creators, and audiences from all over the world. The emirate remains a vibrant cultural powerhouse, embracing creativity and showcasing its dedication to artistic excellence, tolerance, and modernity that define the spirit of the United Arab Emirates.