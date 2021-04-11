UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak, Rashid Al Nuaimi Attend Virtual Graduation Of 1,140 Participants Of Sandooq Al Watan Spring Programmes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman, attended the virtual graduation of the participants of Sandooq Al Watan’s spring programmes, entitled "Emirati Coder" and "Mawhibatna," which took place from 28th March to 8th April, 2021, with the participation of over 1,140 students from various schools around the country.

The virtual graduation was attended by Hind Baqer, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, and several officials from the sponsors of the programmes, which aimed to train a generation of young talents in promising future specialities, such as coding, technology, science, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Sheikh Nahyan said that human development is a noble and sincere cause while highlighting the importance of innovation and talent development to empowering the entire community and enabling the youth to harness their skills.

The graduates comprised the 920 participants of the Emirati Coder initiative, which was sponsored by Aldar Properties, as well as the 220 participants of the Mawhibatna initiative’s spring camp in 2021 sponsored by Aldar Properties, in partnership with "Ivy Camps," which specialised in offering educational programmes taught by graduates of the best international universities.

The spring camp prioritised talented 6th to 12th-grade school students who engaged in 38 intensive programmes in advanced knowledge areas, including technology, science, engineering, arts, mathematics and medicine. The camp’s participants worked on projects and found solutions to real issues affecting the world.

