Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Afghan Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received today at his palace Javid Ahmad, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation, which included Ismail Miakhail, Director General of Radio Television Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the deep strategic ties between the UAE and Afghanistan, and their continuous growth with the constant support of the two countries' leadership in the best interest of the two sides.

The sides discussed new domains to strengthen cooperation between their countries, particularly promoting tolerance and coexistence to serve their interests and support prosperity for all of humanity.

The Afghan Ambassador said that his country is keen on enhancing its strategic partnership with the UAE across all fields, underlining the UAE's leading role in ensuring stability and prosperity globally, based on its strong belief in the importance establishing of peace, tolerance and coexistence values as the country has become an inspiring global role model in the fields of international relations and humanitarian action.