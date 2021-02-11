Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vicariate of Southern Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has received Bishop Paul Hinder, Apostolic Vicar of the Vicariate of Southern Arabia.

During the meeting, which took place in his palace, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Bishop Hinder. Both sides then discussed the outstanding success of the Global Human Fraternity Forum, which will help promote the principles of tolerance, peace and compassion among peoples.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that human fraternity and solidarity are international platforms for creating a prosperous and safe future for all countries, especially during the current extraordinary conditions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as the need to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic through international cooperation.

He added that the UAE’s leadership and people have demonstrated the best examples of human fraternity, tolerance and peace, highlighting the country’s generous humanitarian giving without discrimination during times of emergency.

Bishop Hinder congratulated Sheikh Nahyan on the occasion of the Hope Probe’s success in orbiting Mars, which is a historic achievement for the UAE in the space sector, noting that the country is an inspiring example of determination, hard work and achievements to the entire world.

He also commended the UAE’s humanitarian work and its efforts to promote the values of dialogue, global solidarity and peaceful coexistence.