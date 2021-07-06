Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Bahraini and Singaporean ambassadors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received today in his palace, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Ambassador to the UAE, and Kamal R Vaswani, Ambassador of Singapore to the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the fraternal and strategic relations between the UAE and Bahrain are stronger than ever, and continue to grow with the support of their leadership.

He also welcomed Vaswani and highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and Singapore and their growing collaborations, which have yielded great successes in various fields.

Sheikh Nahyan discussed with the two ambassadors ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, especially towards promoting tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, to serve their common interests and achieve prosperity for the good of all humanity.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting discussed ways to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic globally and its impact on societies, and the distinguished efforts in containing it, especially the UAE's pioneering model.

After the meeting, Al Khalifa said he was glad to meet Sheikh Nahyan, and described the meeting as very fruitful. He highlighted the UAE's excellence in promoting tolerance and containing the pandemic.

For his part, Vaswani affirmed Singapore's keenness to strengthen its strategic partnership relations with the UAE, and expand its horizons, and underscored the UAE's leading role in promoting peace globally, which established it as an inspiring global model of international relations.