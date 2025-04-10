Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Chair of Italian Senate’s Foreign Affairs, Defence Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received today in his majlis in the capital, Abu Dhabi, Stefania Gabriella Anastasia Craxi, Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Italian Senate, along with the accompanying delegation, in the presence of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strong friendship and bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Italy, and explored ways to further develop relations across various sectors, particularly in foreign policy, defence, economy, culture, and education, in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both nations.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed Craxi and her accompanying delegation, expressing his delight at the visit, which reflects the depth of the historical ties between the UAE and Italy.

He stated, “The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, believes in the importance of building bridges of cooperation and dialogue with countries around the world. The UAE-Italy relationship stands as a successful model of a partnership based on mutual respect and shared interests.”

He added, “We value the role Italy plays on the international stage, and we believe in the importance of strengthening cooperation between our countries in addressing global challenges, particularly those related to climate change, food security, energy, education, youth empowerment, and the promotion of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. In this regard, the UAE remains open to fruitful collaboration with its global partners in pursuit of a better future for all.”

He also emphasised that the ties between the UAE and Italy are rooted not only in political and economic interests, but also in deep cultural, humanitarian, and civilizational affinities.

He noted, “We believe that cultural and human understanding is the cornerstone of any successful international relationship.

Our partnership with Italy has proven to be one based on a shared appreciation of peace, openness, and respect for diversity—values that are at the heart of our international relations and domestic policies.”

Sheikh Nahyan expressed the UAE’s aspiration to expand cooperation with Italy in the coming period, particularly in the fields of innovation, technology, scientific research, and cultural exchange through joint initiatives, festivals, and exhibitions.

Stefania Craxi expressed her deep appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality, commending the UAE’s pioneering role in fostering international dialogue and promoting a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

She also praised the significant progress achieved by the UAE in various fields and affirmed her country’s keenness to strengthen ties with the UAE across multiple sectors.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with both parties stressing the importance of enhancing dialogue and cooperation among nations in confronting global challenges, foremost among them issues of security, stability, and sustainable development.

They also underscored the necessity of upholding the principles of international law and the rights of peoples to self-determination and dignified living.

The meeting concluded with both sides affirming the importance of continued consultation between the two countries and exploring new avenues of constructive cooperation across priority areas, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of their respective peoples for greater stability and prosperity.

This visit comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its international partnerships and reinforcing its position as an influential and proactive player on the global stage—one guided by principles of humanity, coexistence, and comprehensive development.