Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives Commemorative Expo 2020 Dubai Stamp Collection From Emirates Post

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, was presented with the commemorative stamps of Expo 2020 Dubai, issued by the Emirates Post Group in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Nahyan received the collection from Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, CEO of Emirates Post Group, at the Leadership Pavilion.

The stamps, along with a special postcard, feature the official Expo 2020 logo alongside illustrations of Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of the Expo site, the UAE Pavilion, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion.

The collection complements the theme and purpose of Expo 2020, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", which reflects new ties, strengthened international collaboration, and the forging of new partnerships, all working toward creating a better tomorrow for both people and planet.

Sheikh Nahyan said, "Expo 2020 Dubai has delivered against its promise of presenting an exceptional event that will be proudly etched into the UAE’s history.

As the first World Expo hosted in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, Expo 2020 is part of the UAE’s legacy. We are grateful to Emirates Post for beautifully preserving this historical event and achievement – a testament to what we have accomplished in the UAE’s first 50 years and a reminder of our great ambitions for the next five decades."

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, "On behalf of Emirates Post Group, I am honoured to present Sheikh Nahyan with this postage stamp for the most prominent event to be held in the Arab world, Expo 2020. We are proud to be part of Expo 2020, and our great nation and its wise leadership for whom nothing is impossible.

"Following the direction of the UAE leadership to deliver an exceptional World Expo, we have issued a set of stamps and a postcard that are equally distinguished. Our efforts are in line with our organisation’s essential role to document prominent events that are historical for the UAE, cementing the nation’s reputation as a pioneer and a global hub that is forward-thinking, inspirational, and ambitious."

