Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives Czech Ambassador

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received, in his palace, Jirí Slavík, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the UAE.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Slavík and stressed the importance of such meetings that address issues of mutual concern and raise many positive ideas for cooperation between the two friendly countries. He also highlighted the profound ties between the UAE and the Czech Republic, which are witnessing ongoing overall development.

Slavík highlighted his country’s keenness to enhance its relations with the UAE and achieve their overall development, as well as the UAE’s leading international role in promoting the values of peace, tolerance and coexistence.

The UAE has set an inspiring example of humanitarian relations between countries, he added, lauding the positive discussions on several issues of mutual concern during the meeting.

More Stories From Middle East

