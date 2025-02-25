Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Delegation for Relations with Arabian Peninsula in European Parliament

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received the Delegation for Relations with the Arabian Peninsula in the European Parliament at his Majlis in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The delegation was led by Reinhold Lopatka, and the meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC).

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed the delegation to the UAE, praising its role in fostering communication and cooperation between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

He emphasised the importance of joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including culture, technology, trade, investment, energy, and human rights.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on ways to enhance the partnership between the UAE and the EU, with a focus on the significance of ongoing dialogue in supporting regional stability and promoting sustainable development opportunities.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building strong and enduring relations with international institutions to serve mutual interests and promote collaboration across various fields.

He expressed his pride in the UAE’s pioneering role, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in fostering values of cooperation and openness to the world.

He highlighted the country’s continuous efforts to build strategic partnerships based on dialogue and mutual understanding to achieve security, stability, and sustainable development both regionally and globally. Furthermore, he stressed the UAE’s belief in the importance of international cooperation in addressing common challenges and advancing peace and stability in the region and the world.

He added that, thanks to its visionary leadership, the UAE has become a model in sustainable development, innovation, and tolerance. The country is actively enhancing frameworks of cooperation with various nations and international organisations to support efforts aimed at achieving progress and prosperity for all.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to playing an active role in strengthening bilateral relations with the EU and other global partners, based on its principles of supporting dialogue, pluralism, and constructive collaboration, all of which contribute to a brighter and more stable future for coming generations.

The Delegation for Relations with the Arabian Peninsula in the European Parliament serves as the official communication channel between the European Parliament and the GCC countries, including the UAE. It focuses on issues related to regional security, trade, investment, energy cooperation, and human rights.