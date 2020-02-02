Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatican, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of Estonian Parliament

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, today, received in his palace, a delegation from the Vatican headed by Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, Prefect of the Congregation for Catholic education.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the delegation and talked with them about the relations between the UAE and the Vatican while affirming that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supports the recent global efforts to promote human brotherhood and global solidarity and spread the principles of peace and fraternity worldwide.

"The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan founded the UAE on tolerance, dialogue and coexistence, which are the true wealth that we are proud of among other nations and we consider as the secret to the UAE’s success in terms of its renaissance and progress. The country has made tolerance, acceptance and respect as ways of life and communication, along with mutual cooperation," Sheikh Nahyan said.

Cardinal Versaldi praised the UAE’s key role in promoting dialogue, through its pioneering model of consolidating the values of moderation and peaceful coexistence among the world’s peoples, most notably through the signing of the Human Fraternity Document by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders.

Sheikh Nahyan also received Enn Eesmaa, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Eesmaa and his delegation while highlighting the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Estonia and the importance of advancing them.

Eesmaa noted the deep bilateral relations between the two countries and praised the overall development of the UAE, which has become an inspiring model for many countries.