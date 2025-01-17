Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives Delegation Of Menlo College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation of Menlo College

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has received a student delegation from Menlo College, a US institution known for its academic excellence in Silicon Valley. The meeting took place as part of enhancing cultural dialogue and academic cooperation between the UAE and countries worldwide.

During the reception, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised the pivotal role of education in building bridges of communication between peoples all over the world and enhancing global economic development.

He noted that cultural and scientific exchanges and knowledge transfer form the basis for strong international relations and are a key pillar for knowledge-based economies.

He noted that hosting students from Menlo College today reflects the UAE's commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promoting values of tolerance and mutual understanding through education.

