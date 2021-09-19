Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received at his palace Natela Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed Turnava, along with the Georgian Ambassador to the UAE, Paata Kalandadze, and the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Genadi Arveladze.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that UAE-Georgian strategic ties are growing and developing, due to the support of the leadership of the two friendly countries for the benefit of the aspirations of the two peoples, as they seek prosperity, development and progress.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the UAE is gathering people from throughout the world at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is the largest cultural event, and will be opened on the 1st October to enhance international cooperation under one umbrella for the sake of humanity.

Turnava stressed her country's keenness to expand cooperation for the advantage of the two countries, while lauding the UAE's role and pioneering efforts globally to enhance pillars of peace, tolerance and coexistence, which will contribute to promoting stability and prosperity worldwide.

She added that Expo 2020 Dubai is an exceptional event that the countries of the world await, especially as it begins a new phase of international cooperation after the Coronavirus pandemic, stressing that the UAE, with its capabilities, is able to present a unique version of this important international event.