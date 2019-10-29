Nahyan bin Mubarak receives German delegation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, today received in his Palace, a German government delegation headed by Bijan Djir-Sarai, Member of the Bundestag, the Federal parliament of Germany.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the German delegation, and discussed with them UAE-German bilateral relations, which are developing in various sectors.

He noted that these relations are based on mutual respect, affirming that the UAE has prioritised its overall cooperation with Germany.

The members of the German delegation expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Nahyan and his warm reception, stressing Germany’s readiness to enhance its overall relations with the UAE. They said that the visit aims to explore areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways of enhancing them.

The meeting was attended by Ernst Peter Fischer, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE.