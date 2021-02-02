Nahyan bin Mubarak receives ICRC President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in his palace.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Maurer and his delegation and both sides exchanged talks about key humanitarian issues and policies of mutual concern, most notably the ICRC’s operations in several key areas and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the ICRC’s aspirations to establish a regional centre for international law.

He also stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supports the global efforts aimed at finding solutions to humanitarian issues and establishing charity and development projects, as part of the country’s efforts to promote the values of human fraternity and global solidarity.

He then pointed out that the country was founded on strong humanitarian frameworks established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, noting that the UAE’s leadership is following and promoting his humanitarian approach.

Maurer said that the UAE has set an example of developing international charity, humanitarian and development initiatives, which was demonstrated during the coronavirus pandemic, and has supported many peoples and communities in overcoming the repercussions of the humanitarian crisis that has affected many countries.

He then commended the country’s pioneering efforts to support humanitarian and relief organisations, by providing them with generous financial and in-kind aid, in addition to its strong presence in the international humanitarian scene and its fast response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE is a key partner of the ICRC and both sides have consulted extensively on critical regional and international humanitarian issues, he added while expressing his keenness to reinforce this partnership, to better serve humanitarian and charity efforts around the world.