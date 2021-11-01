UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives Japanese Ambassador

Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Japanese Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received, at his palace, Akihiko Nakajima, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his term as ambassador.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Nakajima, stressing that the UAE and Japan have strategic ties that continue to grow under the support of their leaderships.

He also lauded Nakajima’s efforts and his valuable contributions during his work in the UAE to improve the relations between the two countries while wishing him success in his future endeavours.

He then stressed the importance of continuing the efforts to upgrade their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Nakajima thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for their warm welcome, cooperation and overall support, which helped make his mission successful.

He also lauded the policies of the UAE’s leadership and its proactive vision, and the country’s remarkable development.

