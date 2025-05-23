Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives Multi-party Parliamentary Delegation From India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed the deep-rooted historical ties between the UAE and the Republic of India, describing them as a distinguished model of constructive cooperation and mutual understanding, underpinned by a shared leadership vision for sustainable development and global peace.

His remarks came during a meeting with a multi-party parliamentary delegation from India, headed by Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Member of Parliament, in the presence of Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE.

The delegation included eight members of parliament representing a spectrum of Indian political parties to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues of cooperation in various fields, particularly at the parliamentary and cultural levels.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed pride in the level of cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, especially in education, healthcare, culture, and the economy.

He pointed out that such visits contribute to strengthening channels of dialogue, exchanging expertise, and enhancing integration between nations.

For his part, Dr. Shinde expressed his sincere gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan for the warm welcome, stressing that the UAE holds a prestigious position among the leadership and people of India for its global model of coexistence, tolerance, and civilisational progress.

The meeting discussed ways to activate parliamentary cooperation and exchange legislative experiences, in addition to addressing several topics of mutual interest, especially in light of global challenges that require joint efforts and strengthened strategic partnerships.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of continued coordination and dialogue between parliamentary institutions in the two countries, in support of peacebuilding, sustainable development, and regional and global stability.

